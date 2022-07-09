Police Blotter: Man arrested for DWI after driving over 100 mph on Route 48

Southold Town police arrested a 37-year-old East Setauket man for driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop along Route 48 in Peconic Sunday afternoon.

Police officials said Brendan Duffy was observed driving eastbound near Cabots Wood Road at 102 mph when he made an unsafe lane change around 4:16 p.m. He was stopped and placed under arrest after an officer found him to be intoxicated.

• A motorcycle operator was injured in a crash with a car at the intersection of Route 25 and Hortons Lane in Southold Sunday morning.

According to police, first responders arrived at the scene shortly before 9 a.m. and the operator of the motorcycle was air lifted to Stony Brook hospital via Suffolk County Police Department for treatment of injuries.

• The police department’s marine unit and Southold Fire Department responded to a report of a kayaker in distress off of Cedar Beach last Thursday.

The kayaker, a 33-year-old Lake Grove man, dialed 911 after he lost an oar and was transported to shore around 1:30 a.m. No injuries were reported, according to a police report.

• Police and Southold Fire Department responded to a dryer fire at a home on Clearview Road last Thursday morning.

The fire was contained to the dryer and extinguished with a garden hose, reports said.

• Detectives are investigating after a Wading River man reported striped bass tags were stolen from his commercial fishing boat in Mattituck last Monday afternoon.

The man told police that an unknown person broke the lock off the door to a cabin of the boat and stole the tags, which are allocated to fishermen by the state Department of Environmental Conservation. No other items were missing from the boat, according to an incident report.

• A Southold officer hit a deer crossing Route 25 in Peconic while in his marked police unit Friday shortly before 3 a.m.

The crash resulted in minor damage to the cruiser, reports said.

• Police received nearly a dozen calls about door to door solicitation for pest control and extermination services throughout town last week.

Several warnings were issued that peddlers need to have a permit in Southold Town and though several salespeople agreed to stop, the issue continued for several days. Police issued three summonses for peddling without a permit to several employees of EcoShield Pest Solutions.

• A pressure washer was reported stolen from a parking lot along Mill Road in Mattituck last Monday afternoon.

• Police and Southold Fire Department were called to Osprey Dominion Winery after a small electrical fire broke out in a panel last Tuesday. An electrician at the scene told police he was working on a panel when it began to smoke and upon police arrival, the outside of the building was smoking and electrical meter was severely burnt around 1:15 p.m.

The tasting room was briefly evacuated while the incident was investigated but remained open.

PSEG Long Island was notified and responded. Faulty wiring is believed to have caused the incident.

• Police were called to a home on Bayview Avenue in Southold after a woman found a cigarette butt was extinguished and rubbed into the top of the railing of the front porch of her residence last Tuesday. The woman told police that no one had permission to be on her property and asked for the incident to be documented.

• A Southold woman contacted police last Tuesday after discovering that someone forged she and her husband’s name on a check for $85,000 last month. An investigation is ongoing.

• An Orient woman called police last Wednesday morning to report that a man with tattoos was causing a disturbance at her home.

Police responded to the area of Pettys Drive and spoke with a 20-year-old man who said he was knocking on doors to use someone’s phone to receive help after he was reportedly assaulted around 9:30 a.m.

A police report did not provide additional information about the alleged assault.

• Fishing gear including a net, flaggings and buoys placed in Orient Harbor damaged by an unknown vessel was reported by a 35-year-old Greenport man last Wednesday morning. The damage was estimated between $200 and $800 and an investigation is ongoing.

• A Greenport woman called police to report someone cut and removed false sunflowers and oat grass at her Robinson Road home Saturday afternoon. Extra patrols of the area were requested.

• Police were called to a home on Sound Drive in Greenport after a woman complained that fishermen’s lights were shining into her house Saturday night.

Police observed the fishermen were well to the west of her property on county parkland and there were no lights shining on her house. Two town parking tickets were issued since it was after 10 p.m., according to a report.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.