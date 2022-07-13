Robins Island trespassers plead guilty, Southold Yacht Club member wins race around Shelter Island

Kerry Gendron of One15 Brooklyn Sail Club enjoys a view of Bug Lighthouse during the 51st annual World’s Longest Sunfish Race, Around Shelter Island, NY. (Credit: Gary Senft/East End Marine Photography)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Court Records: Robins Island trespassers pleaded guilty, agreed to pay $250 fine

Sailing: Southold Yacht Club’s Croasdale wins Sunfish race around Shelter Island

Suicidal man causes standoff at home near Town Beach; responding helicopter spots capsized boat in Sound

‘Mitchell’s Way’ unveiled as PBMC, officials honor longtime hospital CEO

Two-vehicle crash temporarily closes portion of Main Road in Mattituck

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Committee narrows wishlist for $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant down to 10 projects

East Quogue man killed in hit-and-run crash

Cops: Riverhead man charged with assault for allegedly breaking 71-year-old’s jaw

NORTHFORKER

At Insatiable Eats, Chef Marco Barrila keeps old world traditions alive

North Fork Dream Home: Bright and airy home on the creek in Cutchogue

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68.