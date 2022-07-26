Southold Town sets public hearing on affordable housing referendum, Barnes & Noble to open in Riverhead

Signs in the window of the former Pier 1 Imports in Riverhead for a new Barnes & Noble set to open this fall. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Town Board changes course, sets public hearing ahead of November housing referendum

Barnes & Noble plans to open Riverhead store this fall

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Planning Board to host ‘scoping session’ on 641,000-square-foot warehouse on Middle Road in Calverton

Cops: Truck driver crashes into car, home in Riverside

Police seek public’s help finding men who allegedly stole pocketbook, purchased gift cards and iPad

Riverhead Raceway: It’s a first first for Delaney

NORTHFORKER

Eat Fresh Oysters and Drink Bubbly on a cruise around the North Fork in a 1936 Restored Yacht

North Fork Dream Home: Sprawling Orient estate with views of the Peconic Bay and Long Island Sound

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms again overnight and the low will be around 69.