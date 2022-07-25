Zeldin attacker held on federal charge, Museum planning new exhibit on farm labor camps

A screenshot from a video of the incident, which federal prosecutors filed as part of its criminal complaint against David Jakubonis. (Source: Western District Court of New York records)

Here are the headlines for Monday, July 25, 2022.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Zeldin attacker arrested on federal charges; told investigators he did not know who congressman was

Southold Historical Museum applies for funding for new exhibit on farm labor camps

Developers tell East Marion residents they hope to move ahead with 80-condo proposal, may seek new change of zone

Southold again delays vote on measure to limit house sizes

Kayaks paddle in Mattituck Creek in protest of proposed yacht storage sheds

Spotlight will go dark: Youth theater group to present its final show next month

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead man charged in alleged assault that left victim with lacerations to his head and face

Deadline approaching for Riverhead to put affordable housing tax on the ballot

NORTHFORKER

We got the scoop on North Spoon Creamery, a new small-batch ice cream pop-up

Beyond al fresco: How the North Fork’s waterfront restaurants take outdoor dining to a new level

One Minute on the North Fork: A day at Sound View Dunes

Hidden North Fork: Wednesday Night sailboat races remain a sight to behold

Paddle Battle Long Island helps save the sea turtles on July 30

Here are 10 books for your North Fork summer reading list

WEATHER

Expect heavy rain and thunderstorms beginning this afternoon and a high temperature of about 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 69.