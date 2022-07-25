Zeldin attacker held on federal charge, Museum planning new exhibit on farm labor camps
SUFFOLK TIMES
Zeldin attacker arrested on federal charges; told investigators he did not know who congressman was
Southold Historical Museum applies for funding for new exhibit on farm labor camps
Developers tell East Marion residents they hope to move ahead with 80-condo proposal, may seek new change of zone
Southold again delays vote on measure to limit house sizes
Kayaks paddle in Mattituck Creek in protest of proposed yacht storage sheds
Spotlight will go dark: Youth theater group to present its final show next month
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead man charged in alleged assault that left victim with lacerations to his head and face
Deadline approaching for Riverhead to put affordable housing tax on the ballot
NORTHFORKER
We got the scoop on North Spoon Creamery, a new small-batch ice cream pop-up
Beyond al fresco: How the North Fork’s waterfront restaurants take outdoor dining to a new level
One Minute on the North Fork: A day at Sound View Dunes
Hidden North Fork: Wednesday Night sailboat races remain a sight to behold
Paddle Battle Long Island helps save the sea turtles on July 30
Here are 10 books for your North Fork summer reading list
WEATHER
Expect heavy rain and thunderstorms beginning this afternoon and a high temperature of about 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 69.