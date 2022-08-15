Anne T. Nolan of Southold died Aug. 14, 2022. She was 83.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 18, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to the children’s lunch program at St. Joseph’s Parish in Colón, Panama. Donations may be made payable to Congregation of the Mission, 500 East Chelten Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19144.