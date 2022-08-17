Greenport residents want more extensive review of mixed-use proposal, Dessert truck opening storefront

The site of the proposed development in Greenport, pictured in March 2021. (Credit: Steve Wick/file)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport residents, environmental groups want more extensive review of mixed-use proposal

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Plan for indoor ice hockey rink shifts back to EPCAL rather than Stotzky Park

Queens woman pleads not guilty in county court after stabbing incident in Calverton

Police seek public’s help to locate two missing teens

NORTHFORKER

The Treatery opening Jamesport shop for cookies, gourmet grilled cheese and more

Dream Day: Riverfront charm and eclectic art in New Hope, PA

WEATHER

Expect clouds today and a chance of showers in the morning with a high temperature near 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 62.