Lacrosse tournament honors late MSG player, Town Board considers strengthening code to regulate seaplanes in local waters

Mattituck attackman Brody Richert tries to speed past Bayport-Blue Point defenseman Sean Druckenmiller during the Ryan’s Team Memorial Tournament at Strawberry Fields in Mattituck. (Credit: Bob Liepa)

Here are the headlines for Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Lacrosse tournament honors late MSG player, benefits charitable foundation

Town Board considers strengthening code to regulate seaplanes in local waters

Town Hall Notes: Using CPF funds, Southold Town to acquire parcel along Laurel Avenue

Southold Police again warn residents to lock vehicle doors as thefts continue

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Hundreds of runners turn out for Run for Briggs 5K at Veterans Memorial Park: Photos

Cops: Riverhead man broke into home, attempted to steal money, jewelry

Town Board to decide whether to extend solar moratorium that it enacted last year

NORTHFORKER

Tickets on sale for first-ever Northforker Wine & Food Classic Sept. 1

Pioneers of North Fork food and wine share a history together

Channel your sense of adventure with Easterly Sailing

Exploring the lighthouses of Southold Town

One Minute on the North Fork: A walk through Hallock State Park Preserve

What’s for sale on the Mattituck waterfront

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 62.