Southold Blotter: Riverhead man arrested for DWI

• Southold Town police arrested a 28-year-old Riverhead man, Kelvin Torres-Echeverria, Aug. 15 on Route 48 in Southold after it was determined he was driving while intoxicated. He was taken to headquarters for processing.

• A resident of West Road in Cutchogue called Southold police Aug. 17 to report that two males were attempting to gain access to her vehicles. The resident told police they attempted to open two locked cars. “She yelled at them from her window, which caused them to flee in their vehicle driven by a third subject,” a report states. Officers canvassed the area with no results.

• The Greenport Fire Department responded Aug. 16 to reports of a dumpster fire on Blue Marlin Drive in Greenport West. Responders found the 12-yard dumpster fully engulfed when they arrived. The fire had not spread and was determined to have started from bags of sawdust and construction debris. Police said the incident was not criminal in nature.

• A scooter was stolen from the back of a truck Aug. 17 from an address on Route 25 in Mattituck. The caller told police he went inside a store to shop and when he came out the scooter had been removed from his vehicle. Investigation is continuing.

• A Greenport resident told police Aug. 17 that his car was stolen from the driveway of his house on Third Street. The car’s owner said he had left the key fob inside the unlocked vehicle. Investigation is continuing.

• Marley Ozyilmaz, 39, of Patchogue, was arrested Aug. 18 by Southold police for violation of an active order of protection. A report states that a detective observed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed that turned into Laurel Links Golf Club in Mattituck. A passenger “fell out of the car and Ozyilmaz continued to drive away.” Other officers stopped that vehicle farther west on Route 25 and discovered that the passenger, identified as Jamie Nietupski, had an active order of protection against Ozyilmaz. He was arrested and transported to headquarters for processing,

• A Greenport woman told police Aug. 19 that an “unknown subject stole her medium-size but sturdy and not too expensive green chair off her front porch.” Investigation is continuing.

• Police investigated vandalism Aug. 19 at the shuttered Our Lady of Mercy Regional School on Main Road in Cutchogue. A report states a part of the building was covered with spray paint. The vandalism was photographed and an investigation is continuing.

• Police investigated a report Aug. 20 of unknown suspects on private property on Peconic Bay Boulevard in Laurel. A report states the unknown suspects threw a folding chair into the water and stole a kayak and paddle board. The kayak later washed up at a nearby address. Investigation is continuing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.