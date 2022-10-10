Daily Update: Pauline Smith honored, Overtime for farm workers to take effect by 2032

Ana Figueroa, Sonia Spar, Pauline Smith, Annette Harris and Yvonne Green.(Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Pauline Smith honored with the Helen Wright Prince Community Award

Overtime pay for farm laborers to be phased in over next decade

Editorial: We may be moving, but we’re staying put

Town Hall Notes: Town board authorizes agreement with company for police training services

Office, storage buildings proposed for vacant parcel in Mattituck

Blotter: Man charged with DWI after single-car crash in Mattituck

DEC limits shellfish harvest in Southold after rain

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Country Fair returns to downtown for annual celebration of agriculture history: Photos

Butterfly Effect Project to host Harvest Festival and Cook-Off Oct. 15 in Riverhead

Police Blotters: Riverside man charged with DWI after fleeing the scene of a crash in North Sea

Boys Soccer: SWR’s 4-0 win against Jericho provides great playoff prep

Girls Tennis: Riverhead seventh-grader faces challenges of first singles

Riverhead Town to hire BFJ Planning to complete comprehensive plan update

NORTHFORKER

The Map: U-pick pumpkin farms that offer a bit more

Vineyard expert Stephen Scarnato launches New Roots wine club

One Minute on the North Fork: Pumpkin picking at Stakey’s

Gluten-Free Groove bakery is a mother-daughter labor of love

What’s for sale on the North Fork with beach access

Preserve the harvest to keep it tasting like fall (or summer!) all year long

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 51.