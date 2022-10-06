Daily Update: Supervisor proposes 0.69% tax hike, Free concert at CAST this weekend

Students who participated during the summer in Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation’s group photography course offered through CAST’s new arts and culture program. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

In tentative budget, supervisor pitches 0.69% tax hike for 2023

Performing arts programs at CAST continue this weekend with free ‘Brass and Blues’ concert

Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 6, 2022

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Thomas Cutinella’s heart gave her a second chance at life. Now Karen Crowell is a mother.

Town Board authorizes agreement to bring ice hockey ‘bubble’ rink to EPCAL

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of Oct. 6

This local crafter turns gourds into works of art

Sign up now to participate in CAST’s third annual Festival of Trees

WEATHER

Sunny skies return today and the high temperature will reach 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 54.