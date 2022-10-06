Daily Update: Supervisor proposes 0.69% tax hike, Free concert at CAST this weekend
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
In tentative budget, supervisor pitches 0.69% tax hike for 2023
Performing arts programs at CAST continue this weekend with free ‘Brass and Blues’ concert
Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 6, 2022
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Thomas Cutinella’s heart gave her a second chance at life. Now Karen Crowell is a mother.
Town Board authorizes agreement to bring ice hockey ‘bubble’ rink to EPCAL
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of Oct. 6
This local crafter turns gourds into works of art
Sign up now to participate in CAST’s third annual Festival of Trees
WEATHER
Sunny skies return today and the high temperature will reach 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 54.