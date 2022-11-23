Daily Update: CAST faces ‘unprecedented’ demand, Teacher waits for heart and liver transplants
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
A note to our readers: The Daily Update will return Monday, Nov. 28. Happy Thanksgiving!
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
CAST, other organizations, face ‘unprecedented’ demand as need on North Fork skyrockets
Southold Town Board may consider guidelines for supporting struggling aid groups
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Community fundraising for Shoreham native awaiting heart, liver transplants
NORTHFORKER
Food for Thought: North Fork chefs share their thoughts on kitchen essentials
Claudia Fleming’s new cookbook offers sweet and savory recipes meant to be made at home
SOUTHFORKER
Cook this now: Martha Stewart’s Maple Cinnamon Butternut Squash Pie
South Fork Dream Home: A historic barn reimagined as a modern space for living and entertaining
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight is around 33.