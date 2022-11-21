Daily Update: Creations by Lisa set to close, Veterans Day Wedding Giveback winners say ‘I do’
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
After 30 years in Greenport, Creations by Lisa is set to close by year’s end
Veterans Day Wedding Giveback winners wed at Brecknock Hall
Planning Board may require ‘wildlife sweep’ as part of review of mixed-use development
Introducing Dr. Karla Rodriguez-Garcia of the Mattituck-Laurel Veterinary Hospital
Editorial: Nick LaLota must stand on his own in 1st Congressional District
Southold Blotter: Woman injured after physical altercation at apartment complex
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Traffic alert: Expect road closures in Calverton this week as fish passage installed
Consulting firm to conduct study on proposed parking garage in downtown Riverhead
Aquebogue man arrested Friday night in connection with a threat to NYC’s Jewish community
Crew begins demolition of historic Brewster House in Flanders
Police seek information on theft at Riverhead Target
Police Blotters: Flanders woman reports car stolen from her driveway
NORTHFORKER
Here’s what to expect as the End End Food Market returns to Riverhead Nov. 26
Prepare for Thanksgiving with this Fruit Farm Apple Pie recipe
One Minute on the North Fork: Making apple pie at Wickham’s Fruit Farm
What’s for sale: beach cottages by the Bay
Cooking up a throwback North Fork Thanksgiving
SOUTHFORKER
Podcast: Roman Roth, a Man for all Seasons
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Wind chill values could make it feel more like 20 or 30 degrees.
It will be clear and breezy overnight with a low near 34.