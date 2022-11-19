Southold Blotter: Woman injured after physical altercation at apartment complex

Police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

A woman contacted Southold police Friday to document an injury she sustained from a resident at the Bayview Apartments in Southold. A police report said the resident came into the office and asked the woman for a cigarette and to make coffee. The resident was told it was too early and to come back later. The resident became belligerent, made offensive comments and banged on doors to awaken other residents. A physical altercation ensued. The woman at the complex told police she did not want to press charges until the matter was discussed with supervisors.

• A Greenport resident told police last Thursday that she found blood drops around her home and a neighbor’s home. An officer who responded saw the bloodstains. The resident said she did not hear any gunshots. A report states small animal prints were found under one of the bloodstains. An officer canvassed the area and did not find any injured animals.

• David Fisher, 33, of Greenport turned himself in to Southold police last Thursday on an outstanding bench warrant. He was arrested and processed. No further information was provided.

• Two people told police that their property had been illegally removed from a business on Village Lane in Orient last Thursday. The two said they observed the property being removed via security cameras. They told police an estimated $20,000 in belongings was either taken or discarded. They were asked to make a detailed list of what was removed and return it to police headquarters.

• A resident of the Vineyard View Apartments in Greenport told police last Thursday that she was involved in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend. A police report states that 31-year-old Dominic Hardy of Greenport was arrested. The report states that Mr. Hardy’s sister made vague threats after her brother was arrested, including “You better watch your back,”“I know where you live” and“You ain’t got much time.” The resident has asked management to move her to a different apartment. No other information was provided.

• Police responded to a 911 call from a Mattituck address Friday. When officers arrived, two people told them the call was an accident. Upon further investigation, one of those people, 45-year-old Tisha Watroba of Matti

tuck, was arrested on an active warrant. She was transported to headquarters for processing. No other information was given.

An additional police report filed Sunday states that Ms. Watroba told police that an attorney had placed his arm on her shoulder while she was in town Justice Court. She also told police that she did not receive three meals while in town police custody.

• Police responded Saturday to a home on Alvah’s Lane in Cutchogue and arrested Peter Martin, 28, of Mattituck. He was taken to headquarters for processing. No other information was provided.

• Louis Compitello, 58, was arrested Saturday after he was observed defecating on Love Lane in Mattituck. An officer responded and saw the same. Mr. Compitello was arrested and transported to headquarters for arraignment. A report said Mr. Compitello also had an open arrest warrant that was executed during his arrest.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.