Daily Update: Driver in fatal crash faces upgraded charges, Meet the new president of the farm bureau
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Driver in fatal crash in Peconic to face upgraded charge of aggravated vehicular homicide
Q&A: Winemaker eager to represent L.I. Farm Bureau as president
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
One year later, community remembers Rivera family members who perished in Second Street blaze
Police seek public’s help to locate 15-year-old girl
NORTHFORKER
Home sweet geodesic dome: Baiting Hollow home is a labor of love for retired FDNY responder
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of Nov. 19
SOUTHFORKER
Take a seat: set a trend-forward table with help from Hildreth’s this Thanksgiving
New York Wine of the Week: 2017 Saltbird Cellars Harbinger, $36
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a slight chance for showers late tonight and the low will be around 31.
It will be breezy throughout the weekend with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 40s in the forecast through Monday.