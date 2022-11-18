Daily Update: Driver in fatal crash faces upgraded charges, Meet the new president of the farm bureau

Juan Micieli-Martinez will serve as president of the Long Island Farm Bureau. He’s the first winemaker to hold the title. (Credit: David Benthal)

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Driver in fatal crash in Peconic to face upgraded charge of aggravated vehicular homicide

Q&A: Winemaker eager to represent L.I. Farm Bureau as president

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

One year later, community remembers Rivera family members who perished in Second Street blaze

Police seek public’s help to locate 15-year-old girl

NORTHFORKER

Home sweet geodesic dome: Baiting Hollow home is a labor of love for retired FDNY responder

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of Nov. 19

SOUTHFORKER

Take a seat: set a trend-forward table with help from Hildreth’s this Thanksgiving

New York Wine of the Week: 2017 Saltbird Cellars Harbinger, $36

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a slight chance for showers late tonight and the low will be around 31.

It will be breezy throughout the weekend with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 40s in the forecast through Monday.