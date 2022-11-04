Daily Update: Meet the candidates in local races, Group seeks more equitable Justice Court proceedings
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Election 2022: Meet the candidates for U.S. Congress, state Senate and Assembly
Task force makes recommendations to foster more equitable town Justice Court proceedings
Barnes and Noble officially opens in Riverhead as author Nelson DeMille helps cut ribbon
Boys Soccer: Greenport makes most of playoff opportunity, defeating Section 2 team in state tournament
Route 48 crash leaves transmission pole hanging over roadway Thursday
NORTHFORKER
Holiday Light Show returns to Riverhead Nov. 18
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of November 5
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 55.