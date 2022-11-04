Daily Update: Meet the candidates in local races, Group seeks more equitable Justice Court proceedings

A protest in Southold in June 2020. The task force has been meeting since September 2020, after it was established at the direction of former governor Andrew Cuomo. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson/file)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Election 2022: Meet the candidates for U.S. Congress, state Senate and Assembly

Task force makes recommendations to foster more equitable town Justice Court proceedings

Barnes and Noble officially opens in Riverhead as author Nelson DeMille helps cut ribbon

Boys Soccer: Greenport makes most of playoff opportunity, defeating Section 2 team in state tournament

Route 48 crash leaves transmission pole hanging over roadway Thursday

NORTHFORKER

Holiday Light Show returns to Riverhead Nov. 18

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of November 5

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 55.