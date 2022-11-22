Daily Update: See how the East End voted in November’s election, Peconic man arraigned on vehicular homicide charge

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

As town’s police commissioner, Town Board may seek out its own training programs

Breaking down the East End votes in the 2022 election

Peconic man arraigned on vehicular homicide charge, released after posting $25K bail

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Woman found dead in Wading River Sunday; police say no criminality suspected

Meet Riverhead NJROTC’s new senior naval science instructor

NORTHFORKER

Jamesport Sourdough and Coffee Co. is a true cottage-style bakery

Dream Home: A North Fork farmhouse with a dreamy backyard and quintessential farm views

SOUTHFORKER

Trade the placemat for a yoga mat this Thanksgiving at these 6 Hamptons studios

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Wind chill values could make it feel more like 25 to 35 degrees early in the day.

It will be mostly clear with a low around 29 at night.