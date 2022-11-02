Daily Update: Village officials weigh development moratorium, Arrest made in shooting near Zeldin’s home
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport officials weigh moratorium to halt all development in the village
Police recover weapon allegedly used in shooting near Zeldin’s home; Shirley teen arrested
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Pulaski Street students honor Pfc. Garfield M. Langhorn in annual essay contest
Girls Soccer: SWR claims county title on its home field, defeating East Islip 3-1
NORTHFORKER
Long Island Restaurant Week returns Nov. 6: This is your guide to East End offerings
Calverton’s Farrm Wines is celebrating the release of their 2020 vintage
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 43.