Daily Update: Village officials weigh development moratorium, Arrest made in shooting near Zeldin’s home

A Snapchat image allegedly showing the suspect holding a weapon linked to the shooting outside Rep. Lee Zeldin’s Shirley home. (Courtesy of Suffolk County DA)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport officials weigh moratorium to halt all development in the village

Police recover weapon allegedly used in shooting near Zeldin’s home; Shirley teen arrested

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Pulaski Street students honor Pfc. Garfield M. Langhorn in annual essay contest

Girls Soccer: SWR claims county title on its home field, defeating East Islip 3-1

NORTHFORKER

Long Island Restaurant Week returns Nov. 6: This is your guide to East End offerings

Calverton’s Farrm Wines is celebrating the release of their 2020 vintage

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 43.