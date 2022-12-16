Daily Update: Hearing adjourned for Southold man charged with child porn, Community redecorates students’ Christmas tree after vandalism

The Christmas tree outside Polywoda Beverage in Southold (from left) as it was originally decorated last Thursday by Southold High School’s Students’ Alliance for Equality and Respect; stripped of its garland of LGBTQ+ flags; and then redecorated by the community over the weekend. (Courtesy/Melissa Azofeifa/Lilly Parnell photos)

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

‘We need to be the light’: After vandalism, LGBTQ+ pride tree is redecorated

Hearing adjourned for Southold man charged with distributing child pornography

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town Board poised to hire Manhattan-based firm to complete comprehensive plan

Riverhead Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary honored as it marks 90 years of community service

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Board of Ed Report — Student absenteeism is re-evaluated and referendum likely on private, parochial school busing

Shelter Island holiday hospitality: Music and meals served up for special times

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Open Houses: 5 listings for the week of Dec. 17

Podcast: What’s happening the weekend of Dec. 16 on the North Fork

The Map: Get your cookie fill

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Plato’s Academy

The sweet magic of The Cookery

New York Wine of the Week: 2021 Suhru Teroldego, $30

WEATHER

Rain is in the forecast for most of today ad the high temperature will be near 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Showers begin to move out of the area this evening and the low tonight will be around 34.