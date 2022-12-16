Daily Update: Hearing adjourned for Southold man charged with child porn, Community redecorates students’ Christmas tree after vandalism
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
‘We need to be the light’: After vandalism, LGBTQ+ pride tree is redecorated
Hearing adjourned for Southold man charged with distributing child pornography
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town Board poised to hire Manhattan-based firm to complete comprehensive plan
Riverhead Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary honored as it marks 90 years of community service
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Board of Ed Report — Student absenteeism is re-evaluated and referendum likely on private, parochial school busing
Shelter Island holiday hospitality: Music and meals served up for special times
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Open Houses: 5 listings for the week of Dec. 17
Podcast: What’s happening the weekend of Dec. 16 on the North Fork
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: Plato’s Academy
The sweet magic of The Cookery
New York Wine of the Week: 2021 Suhru Teroldego, $30
WEATHER
Rain is in the forecast for most of today ad the high temperature will be near 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Showers begin to move out of the area this evening and the low tonight will be around 34.