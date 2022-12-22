Daily Update: Mattituck man sentenced in fatal DWI case, Fundraiser canceled after town denies event permit
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Newman family fundraiser canceled after town denies permit for event
Tensions flare at Village work session after plans for Peconic Jitney stall
Mattituck man sentenced to 4-12 years in prison for fatal DWI crash in Riverhead
Real Estate Transfers: Dec. 22, 2022
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Hundreds pack Town Board meeting to demand Calverton moratorium
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Marking 100 years, not skipping a beat: Family and friends celebrate Doris Sliker
Shelter Island takeout options for holiday meals
Jessie King and Reeve Andrew wed on Shelter Island
Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events, Dec. 22, 2022
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: What’s Happening on the North Fork on New Year’s Eve
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain will move into the area by 4 p.m. and the temperature will remain in the mid-40s overnight.