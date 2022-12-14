Daily Update: Town to revive water quality committee, Spike in cold-stunned turtles prompts rescue group to issue advisory

36 hypothermic sea turtles appearing in shallow areas across Eastern Long Island since mid-November. (Courtesy photo)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Town Hall Notes: Water committee to reform, Board hears updates on Bay to Sound project

Amid spike in cold-stunned turtles, rescue group encourages beachgoers to be on the lookout

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Residents express support for battery storage in petition; Hearing set for Dec. 20

Hampton Bays man found guilty of murdering man found on Roanoke Avenue

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Dec. 13, 2022

‘No quit’ Shelter Island varsity boys basketball team opens season

A Home on the Island: Buying local wine, locally

NORTHFORKER

Curate the perfect wine list for your holiday party

SOUTHFORKER

Cook this now: Potato and celery chowder

South Fork Dream Home: Wildlife, golf life, beach life, Village life—all on Egypt Lane

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph at times and the low tonight will be around 30.