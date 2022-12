John V. Anemoyanis of Southold died Nov. 29, 2022, at his home. He was 92.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Dec. 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the funeral home, with viewing beginning at 10 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be private.

Makaria will be held at The Halyard Restaurant in Greenport immediately following the funeral service.