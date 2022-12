Greenport resident Marion Louise Latney died Dec. 11, 2022. She was 90.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Dec. 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Clinton Memorial AME Zion Church in Greenport, with a funeral service immediately following. The Rev. Natalie Wimberly will officiate.

Interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Clinton Memorial AME Zion Church, 614 Third St., Greenport, NY 11944.