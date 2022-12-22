The Year in Review: Top 10 stories of 2022

The Year in Review issue of the Suffolk Times hits newsstands on Dec. 29.

As 2022 draws to a close, we’ll be counting down the biggest stories of 2022 through the end of the year.

From a police chief suspension and whale stranding to vigils for an inspiring young man and an outpouring of support for Ukraine, here are the top stories we reported this year.

Top Stories 2022: Amid housing crisis, voters OK new community housing fund

Rona Smith at the proposed Cutchogue Woods property in March. (Credit: David Benthal/file)

Top Stories 2022: Police chief reinstated following suspension

Police Chief Martin Flatley is congratulated after being reinstated to his position following a suspension. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

Top Stories 2022: As war raged, the Ukrainian community on the North Fork showed support

At a rally in Riverhead Monday, more than 100 people turned out to show support for Ukraine. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

Top Stories 2022: Peconic Community School acquiring vacant Cutchogue church property

Liz Casey Searl (left) and her sister Kathryn Casey Quigley of Peconic Community School present their plans for the purchase of the 10-acre Sacred Heart campus at Cutchogue Civic Association’s official launch Monday. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Top Stories 2022: Town Board approves legislation to restrict house size

Residents packed Town Hall for a public hearing on house size restrictions in October. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

Top Stories 2022: Southold prom theme changed after it sparks controversy

Southold Junior-Senior High School. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Top Stories 2022: Dylan Newman is remembered as a ‘hero’

Top Stories 2022: LaLota elected to Congress; Zeldin loses bid for governor

Nick LaLota was elected to represent the First Congressional District. (Credit: John Griffin)

Top Stories 2022: Wild weather in 2022, from summer drought to tornado touchdown

Lighting over Long Island Sound during a September storm. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Top Stories 2022: Minke whale dies after stranding in Southold’s Goose Creek