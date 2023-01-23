Anthony James Brandi

Anthony “Tony” Brandi of Peconic died at his home surrounded by his family on Jan. 18, 2023, at the age of 72.

He was born on June 21, 1950, in Charlottesville, Va., but soon after moved to Greenport, N.Y., where he spent his childhood until moving to Peconic. Tony was a skilled mason and held various positions at Plum Island Animal Disease Center. He will be fondly remembered for his well-known ability to craft do-it-yourself fixes, his generous yet thrifty nature, and a curmudgeonly and kind disposition.

Surviving are his children, Nicholas Brandi, Vincent Brandi and Tina Marie Mossman; beloved companion Mary Guerriera; siblings Paula Brandi, Peter Brandi and James Brandi; and grandchildren Jackson Brandi, Chance Brandi, Kieran Brandi, Cory Mossman and Nicole Mossman. He was predeceased by his devoted wife of 38 years, Florence “Flo” Sobieray Brandi; his brother David Brandi; and parents, Custodio “Gus” Brandi and Elizabeth “Betty” Dolezal Brandi.

A memorial service will take place this summer at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport.

