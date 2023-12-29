Jo-Anne Miller of Summerdale, Ala., formerly of Laurel, died Dec. 18, 2023 surrounded by her children at the age of 71.

Born in Riverhead Feb. 3, 1952, she was the daughter of Roy “Smith” Namiotka and Mary Ellen Macaslan.

Predeceased by her parents, her husband Richard Miller (2018), her daughter Evelyn Miller (2015) and her sister Margaret “Peggy Smith” Namiotka (2014), Ms. Miller is survived by her son, Kenneth Miller (Tina), and their children Brandon and Haleigh; her daughter Lori Bazata (Nick); her sisters, Cathy Mangiamele (Vinnie) and Linda Reyer, as well as, many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will take place Saturday, Dec. 30 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post #273, located at 89 Hubbard Avenue, Riverhead. Father Phillip of the Riverhead United Methodist Church will be sharing in prayer at 3 p.m.

Memorial donations in Ms. Miller’s name are requested for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

