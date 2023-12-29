Christine Olstad Conway

Christine Conway died peacefully in her home on Dec. 21, 2023 at the age of 82.

Chris was born in Albany, N.Y. on Jan. 1, 1941 to Mary (Leahey) and James Olstad.

Chris grew up in Williston Park, N.Y. until the age of 15 when she moved with her family to Southold. She attended Southold High School where she met her future husband, Tom Conway, in their sophomore year. Upon graduating from high school, Chris received a full scholarship from Eastern Long Island Hospital to attend St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in New York City. She graduated as a Registered Nurse.

In 1962 she married Tom and started their family. Chris is survived by her two sons, William Conway (Laurel Hardy) and James Conway (Margaret McManus). Chris and Tom raised their family at their home on Horton’s Lane, Southold. Chris’s sons eventually brought her the joy of being the grandmother of four grandchildren. Chris is survived by her grandchildren: Sean, Abby, Erin and Bridget Conway.

Chris’s professional career took her from being a nurse at ELIH, to working on the Conway Family Farm, to being a teller at North Fork Bank and eventually to being co-owner of the Village Liquor Store in Southold.

Chris’s most important role was taking exceptional care of her husband, Tom, after he suffered a major stroke at the age of 58 in 1998. He died in 2022 from the effects of that stroke.

Chris was very involved with her extended Olstad family. Chris is survived by her three sisters: Lee Cleary, Ann Romeo, and Patricia Olstad all of Southold and a brother, James Olstad of St. Louis, MO. She is also survived by numerous cousins, including her Best Cousin, Nancy Triska, of Greenport.

Chris’s interest included playing in adult leagues including softball, volleyball, bowling and golf. She also loved to crochet. By far her favorite pastime was reading, especially a good murder mystery.

Chris was involved in her community as well, being in PTA, two Women’s Clubs, a board member of Founder Village, a clerk at the Southold Free Library Book Cottage and a member and officer of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Rosary Society. Chris was also a contributor to the Harvard Medical School Nurses’ Health Study since 1976.

The family received friends at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home on Dec. 27, 2023.

A funeral mass was held at St Patrick’s Church, Southold, and burial was in the St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Southold.

In lieu of flowers donations my be given to Southold Free Library.

