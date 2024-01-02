Paul R. Danowski, lifelong Riverhead resident, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. He was 76 years old.

He was born on Dec. 26, 1946, in Southampton, N.Y. to Mariane (née Leibert) and Paul R. Danowski and was one of four children. On Dec. 26, 1977, in Riverhead, he married the love of his life, Shirley (née DeFriest) Danowski. Paul worked for Rolle Brothers, William M. Beebe Builders and eventually as a custodial superintendent for DeFriest Funeral Home for many years.

Paul is survived by his wife, Shirley; children Darlene Grattan-Ferris, Diana Curry and Kelly Tocci; grandchildren Chris Ferguson, Ellen Curry, Joanna Curry, Jake Curry, Scott Tocci Jr., Grace Tocci and Kyle Tocci; great-grandchildren Joshua Ferguson and Lily Ferguson; and siblings Mary Galligan, Joan Scamordella and Robert Danowski.

The family received friends Dec. 30 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services were officiated by the Rev. Dr. Peter J. Kelley.

