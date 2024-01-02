Arlene F. Hubbard

Lifelong Greenport resident Arlene F. Hubbard died at home Dec. 18, 2023. She was 88.

Born Aug. 7, 1935, in New Rochelle, N.Y., she was the daughter of John and Dorothy (Beisgen) Dimbat.

She married George W. Hubbard in Greenport on Aug. 31, 1952, and graduated from Greenport High School in 1953.

Arlene worked as a bookkeeper at Hubbard’s Shell Service Station in Greenport, Doroski’s Nursery in Southold and Hubbard’s Auto Repair on Shelter Island for over 20 years each.

She was a loyal wife of a career politician, enjoyed bingo, slot machines, reading, gardening, boating (clamming and scalloping), knitting Christmas stockings, Sunday family dinners, Labor Day family reunions and Easter egg hunts.

Predeceased by her husband, George W. Hubbard, daughter Lynne Dickson and brother William Dimbat, Arlene is survived by daughters June Harris (Peter) of Greenport and Sue Fore (Larry) of Oriental, N.C.; sons George W. Hubbard Jr. (Kathy) of Greenport and Richard (Stacey) Hubbard of Mastic; brother John Dimbat of Stuart, Fla.; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and special care givers that became best friends, Winsome and Ann Marie.

The family received visitors Dec. 22 at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral Mass took place at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport Dec. 23 officiated by Father Piotr Narkiewicz. Burial was at St. Agnes Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice in Westhampton Beach, N.Y. or Greenport Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 682, Greenport, NY, 11944.

This is a paid notice.