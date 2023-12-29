John Joseph Stefans of Southold passed away Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. He was 80 years old.

John was born Aug. 10, 1943 in Teaneck, N.J. to Dorothy (née Ashenbach) and Joseph J. Stefans. He was one of three children. He grew up in Rutherford, N.J. and attended Saint Benedict’s Preparatory School. After graduating from high school, he attended Fordham University. He then joined the United States Army and served our country from 1965 to 1968. He attained the rank of Specialist Five and was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious performance as Information Specialist and Editor of the I Corps (Group) newspaper, The Bullseye, Information Office and Headquarters I Corps (Group). His professional knowledge and outstanding creative writing ability was highly instrumental in providing favorable news coverage of the I Corps (Group).

In 1983, he married Karin (née Carlson) Stefans in South Orange, N.J., where they raised their five children. In 2000, they moved to Riverhead, and then eventually settled in Southold in 2017.

In his professional career, John worked as Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications, for Chase Manhattan Bank. Prior to that he worked for Corporate Communications Manufacturers Hanover and Chemical Bank. He was also an editor for the Traveler Watchman and Riverhead News-Review. John was a board member for the Hallockville Museum Farm and Jamesport Meeting House as well.

John is survived by his wife Karin; children Brian Stefans of Los Angeles, Calif., Erik Stefans of Philadelphia, Penn., Lindsay Stefans (Robert Walters) of Shaker Heights, Ohio, Cynthia Stefans of Los Angeles, Calif. and Alexandra Stefans of Oakland, Calif.; grandchildren Natalia Gillespie of Tivoli, N.Y., Tatiana Gillespie of Shaker Heights, Ohio, Kira Walters of Shaker Heights, Ohio and Saya Walters of Shaker Heights, Ohio; and brothers Robert Stefans of Houston, Texas and Joseph Stefans of Summit, N.J.

Graveside services were held at Saint Agnes R. C. Cemetery in Greenport, N.Y.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

