Daily Update: Board appoints new town attorney, Meet the 2022 Person of the Year

Erica Steindl, bilinqual education and outreach coordinator for Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation in Southold, where she works with both children and adults in a variety of programs. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, January 5, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

2022 Person of the Year: Erica Steindl

Southold Town Board appoints new town attorney in unanimous vote

Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 5, 2023

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

2022 Person of the Year: The Rev. Bohdan Hedz

After successful pilot program, Riverhead town to seek grant for food recycling

Wrestling: For Andrew MacGray, return to the sport is a gift

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events, Jan. 5, 2023

Killer bees sting Islanders

NORTHFORKER

Ian Wile is northforker’s Person of the Year for 2022

SOUTHFORKER

Ma’s House in Southampton bolsters BIPOC artists with new funding for its residency program

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 20 percent chance of rain and the low tonight will be around 36.