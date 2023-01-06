Daily Update: Community leader honored, Support for Plum Island in federal spending bill
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Friday, January 6, 2023.
2022 Community Leader of the Year: Rena Wilhelm
Federal spending package includes support for Plum Island preservation effort
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
2022 Community Leader of the Year: Marylin Banks-Winter
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Lisa Shaw is the Reporter’s Person of the Year
Shelter Island Reporter editorial: Many choices for Person of the Year
Shelter Island Reporter Letter to the Editor, Jan. 5, 2023
Eye on the Ball: Jake Card finishes in tournament’s top 10
NORTHFORKER
The Catered Fork takes over Erik’s in Southold
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of Jan. 7
SOUTHFORKER
New York Wine of the Week: Wölffer Spring in a Bottle, $20
Finley’s Fiction knows the books you’ll be reading in 2023
WEATHER
Rain is in the forecast today and the high temperature will be near 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Areas of patchy fog are possible before 4 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 30.