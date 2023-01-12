Daily Update: Land preservation coordinator to retire, Hearings set on two site plans
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Thursday, January 12, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Melissa Spiro, longtime land preservation coordinator, to retire next month
Planners issue SEQRA decision on two site plans, set public hearings
Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 12, 2023
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead, PBMC finalize deal for new Town Hall
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Public split on Ram’s Head Inn dock —Hearing closed, Town Board discussion to follow
Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events, Jan. 12, 2023
Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Jan. 11, 2023
Island boys fall to Whalers and Royals: Outgunned, but fighting through adversity
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the weekend of Jan. 12
Your guide to North Fork kids’ parties
SOUTHFORKER
Meet Martha Stotzky, the Parrish Art Museum’s new Deputy Director of Arts Education
WEATHER
It will be rainy today with a high temperature near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Showers continue this evening and thunderstorms are possible tonight after 1 a.m.