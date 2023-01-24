Daily Update: WinterFest slated for Feb. 18, Mattituck hops farm listed for sale

A scene from the first-ever WinterFest in 2022. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Second annual WinterFest returns to Southold on Feb. 18

20-acre hops farm in Mattituck hits the market for $1M

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Hampton Bays man sentenced in 2020 slaying of ‘romantic rival’

Town eyes water conservation plan; hearing set for Feb. 7

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Island profile | Dan Rasmussen, Shelter Island’s new Fire Department chief

Shelter Island kids say, ‘This is how we roll’

NORTHFORKER

Introducing Fyr and Salt: The North Fork’s latest private dining and catering business

North Fork Dream Home: Contemporary with views galore on Mattituck Inlet

SOUTHFORKER

7 must-try dishes for Winter Restaurant Week in the Hamptons

Calling all actors! Audition for the 2023 Bay Street Theater Mainstage Season