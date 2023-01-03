Janet M. Healy

Janet M. Healy of Cutchogue died on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. She was 92.

Janet, a lifelong New York Yankees fan, was born on Nov. 29, 1930, in Islip, N.Y., to Luella (Drake) and John E. Kasin. She was one of two children and related to Richard Warren, a Mayflower passenger who helped to draft and signed the Mayflower Compact.

She established and worked as director of the Suffolk County Community College dental assistants program. She was also a co-founder and president of the Suffolk County Dental Assistants Society and president of the New York State Dental Assistants Association, bringing national certification of dental assistants to Suffolk County. She was national membership chairman of the American Dental Assistants Association; president of the Nassau-Suffolk Air Force Academy Parents Club; president of the Cutchogue Homemakers; trustee of the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council, organizing their annual antique sale; and was founder, manager and salesperson of the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council’s Carriage House Gift Shop and Christmas Shop.

She was artistically inclined, a self-taught painter of pictures, figures, flowers, decorative painting of items such as bird houses, and “fish” painted on stockade fence pickets. She also made stained-glass items, enjoyed playing the piano and organ and knitting.

Predeceased by her husband, Joseph L. Healy Jr., and brother, John “Jack” Kasin Jr., she is survived by her children, Joseph L. Healy III of New London, N.H., Terence Healy (Kristina) of Jericho, Vt., and Andrew Healy; and grandchildren Elizabeth Healy, Michael Healy and Meghan Healy.

The family has chosen to remember Janet’s life privately at this time.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

