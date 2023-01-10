Lifelong North Fork resident Joan Marie Dixon of Jamesport died at her home on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. She was 73 years old.

Joan was born on July 8, 1949, in Greenport to Nellie J. (Burzynski) and Henry J. Volinski. She was one of five children. She graduated from Greenport High School.

On Sept. 6, 1986, she married Ernest A. Wesnofske in Baiting Hollow, N.Y. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. She was the owner/operator of JMD Agency, a title company in Riverhead.

Predeceased by her siblings Kevin, Joanne and David, Joan is survived by her husband, Ernest; children Jeffrey Dixon of Wake Forest, N.C., and Carolyn Dixon (Anthony Fullerton) of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; stepson Tony Dixon of Burbank, Wash.; grandchildren Jason Dixon and Lucas Fullerton; and her sister Sally.

The family receive visitors Jan. 8 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services were held Jan. 9 at the funeral home, followed by interment Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

This is a paid notice.