Annette Ray of Greenport died Feb. 21, 2023, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care. She was 80.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Feb. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at First Presbyterian Church of Southold, with Rev. Peter Kelley officiating.

Interment will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Southold.