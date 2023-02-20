Constantine G. Vloutely

Constantine “Connie” G. Vloutely of Chambersburg, Pa., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Chambersburg Hospital. Mr. Vloutely was a former resident of East Marion and Mattituck, N.Y.

Born April 7, 1940, in New York, N.Y., he was a son of the late George and Anna Anthropopoulos Vloutely. A flight test engineer, Mr. Vloutely was first employed with Northrop Grumman in New York and then went on to work for Gulfstream Aerospace in Savannah, Ga. He later retired from Bombardier Learjet in Wichita, Kan.

Connie loved his church, St. Mary Orthodox Church in Chambersburg, where he served on the church council. He was a member of the Cumberland Valley Model Railroad Club; enjoyed photography; and volunteered at the St. Seraphin Orthodox Center in Chambersburg.

He is survived by his wife, Magdalen Tymul Vloutely, whom he married May 24, 1964; his sister, Barbara Montgomery of Huntersville, N.C.; two nieces, Cathy and Kim; and his great-niece, Kaitlyn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Vloutely.

Funeral services were held Feb. 20 at St. Mary Orthodox Church, followed by interment at the church cemetery.

Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Mary Orthodox Church or the St. Seraphin Orthodox Center and mailed to St. Mary Orthodox Church, 2063 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Please make a check for either payable to St. Mary Orthodox Church and note on the check’s memo line where the donation should be directed.

