Linda F. Hildebrandt of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and formerly of Cutchogue, N.Y., died Feb. 21, 2023. She was 83 years old.

Ms. Hildebrandt worked as a nurse for 40 years. She loved her family and spending time with them.

She was predeceased by her parents, Ruth and Arthur Glauberg; her husband, Walter Hildebrandt; and her son-in-law, Timothy Higgins. She is survived by her brother, Stephen; four children, Caren Higgins, Debra Bufkins (John), Wayne Hildebrandt and Brian Hildebrandt; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, March 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, March 3, at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

