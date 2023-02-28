Norbert A. Bertsch of Greenport died Feb. 25, 2023.

Mr. Bertsch served in the United States Army. Family said as he was born in the Bronx, he was an avid Yankee fan.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; his daughters, Teresa Cupolo and Linda Romeo; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, March 1, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering.