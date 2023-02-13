Paul V. Wysocki

Paul V. Wysocki, age 81, of Moravian Falls, N.C., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at his home.

Mr. Wysocki was born May 11, 1941, in Greenport, Long Island, N.Y., to John and Helen Sokol Wysocki. He was a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers. Paul enjoyed saltwater fishing, duck hunting, deer hunting and bargain hunting.

Mr. Wysocki was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Steven, Peter and Edward Wysocki; and great-grandchild Avianna Bowers. Paul is survived by his significant other, Linda Beck of Moravian Falls, N.C.; daughters, Victoria Engfer of Libertyville, Ill., and Marcie Wysocki and spouse Phillip Rhoades of Moravian Falls, N.C.; brother Joe Wysocki of St. Augustine, Fla.; sister, Carol Beasley, and spouse Dwight of Southold, N.Y.; grandchildren Erik Mehlich and Nikki of North Wilkesboro, N.C., Reeve Aguayo and Grace of Winston Salem, N.C., Zoe Aguayo and Derek of Craigsville, Va., Alex Brown and Seth of North Wilkesboro, N.C., Zachary, William, Matthew and Christian Engfer, all of Libertyville, Ill.; and great-grandchildren Bellamy Brown, Sladan and Slade Seltzer.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family has requested no flowers. Memorial donations may be made to Tunnels to Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306; or to North Carolina Wildlife Federation, 1346 Saint Julien St., Charlotte, NC 28205.

Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro, N.C. (millerfuneralservice.com), is in charge of arrangements.

This is a paid notice.