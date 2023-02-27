Scot B. Rienecker

Scot Rienecker, also known as “Goat” of Jersey City, N.J., formerly of Cutchogue, N.Y., died on Feb. 20, 2023, of injuries sustained in his house fire on Feb. 19, 2023. Also lost in the fire was his beloved dog, Tiberius. Scot was 50 years old.

Scot was born in Southampton, N.Y., on March 15, 1972, to Hank and Lynn (Whelan) Rienecker. He attended Mattituck High School, where he thrived in all things art and music, created custom, hand-painted denim jackets for family and friends, capturing whatever they wanted in living color, and even started a band before graduating in 1990. Scot attended The School of Visual Arts in New York City, from which he earned his bachelor of visual and graphic arts degree in 1994.

Upon college graduation, Scot worked for the Museum of Television and Arts in New York City. He voiced a cartoon character called “Goat,” based upon him, in 12 episodes of the Mega XLR Network series “Downtown,” about two teenagers from New Jersey. Scot had many artistic talents. In addition to his paintings, he created several sculptures, built many pieces of furniture and for his parents, a double 12 domino set and case. Scot enjoyed making chainmail creations, especially for his leather jackets, and other pieces of beautiful jewelry.

Scot was always interested in tattoos and began his apprenticeship in a tattoo parlor in Jersey City. Once fully licensed, he created works of art for clients in Hoboken, N.J. Additionally, in the late ’90s, Scot was employed as the managing editor of Tattoo Revue, a well-known tattoo magazine, interviewing and writing articles on talented, world-renowned tattoo artists.

Scot enjoyed all the Comic Cons he attended, both in New York City and Las Vegas, Nev.

Scot is survived by his parents, Hank and Lynn Rienecker of Cutchogue, N.Y.; his brother, Hank (Camille), of Cutchogue and their children, Gabrielle (Brendan) Gaffa of East Glenville, N.Y., Brittni (Mateusz) Kowalski of Astoria, N.Y., Griffin Rienecker of Kissimmee, Fla., and Bayleigh Rienecker of Cutchogue.

Scot is also survived by Aunt Betty (Sandy, deceased) Friemann of New Suffolk, N.Y.; Aunt Kathleen (John) Tierney of South Weymouth, Mass.; Aunt Trisha (Doug, deceased) Whelan of Charleston, S.C.; Aunt Peggy (Bobby, deceased) Whelan of Alpharetta, Ga.; Uncle Jimmy (Maureen) Whelan of Ormand Beach, Fla.; and Aunt Hilde (Don) Higuchi of Naples, Fla. Scot was one of a strong unit of 16 cousins and huge neighborhood contingent.

The family will receive visitors Friday, March 3, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at the funeral home, with Caren Heacock officiating. Internment will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pro Arts Jersey City (Celebrating and Strengthening Arts Since 1994), 157 A 1st Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302; or Final Hope Animal Rescue, 6 Congress Street, Jersey City, NJ 07307.

