Southold Blotter: Police investigating theft at Greenport pharmacy, Criminal mischief reported at Laurel preserve

• Southold police are investigating after receiving a report that a former employee at a Greenport pharmacy stole money from the business.

• An unknown person shattered a pamphlet kiosk at Laurel Lake Preserve last week. The incident was reported to police last Monday morning and alcohol bottles were also see around the kiosk. An investigation is ongoing.

• An Orient woman called police to report that a “very large piece of driftwood” was stolen off of her property Friday.

• A woman flagged down a Southold police officer after she believed she saw human remains in the wetlands near Manhanset Avenue in Greenport last Wednesday.

Police officers responded and determined that the object in question was a mattress inside of a black garbage bag. The town highway department was notified to remove the items.

• No injuries were reported after a car struck a fallen tree along Route 25 in Mattituck Friday evening.

According to a police report, high winds and farm field dirt blowing across the roadway caused limited visibility. The driver, a 70-year-old Mattituck woman, was not injured, officials said.

• Two unknown people fled the area of Sixth Street in Greenport last Monday after a man confronted them for going through vehicles.

Police responded around 3:30 a.m. but were unable to locate the subjects and no items were reported missing.

• A 68-year-old Orient woman struck a PSEG utility pole along Main Road in Orient Sunday afternoon after she swerved to avoid a deer in the road.

A report noted damage to the vehicle and pole and that the air bags deployed, but did not indicate any injuries.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.