Daily Update: Developer withdraws plans for Greenport apartments, First-ever Pride parade coming this June
Here are the headlines for Friday, March 10, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Inaugural North Fork Pride Parade coming to Greenport this summer
Developer of proposed medical offices and apartments in Greenport withdraws applications pending before Planning Board, ZBA
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead CAP receives grant funding through Suffolk County opioid settlement
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
State Education Department to designate Shelter Island School ‘in good standing’: Off the ‘targeted’ list
NORTHFORKER
The Lady Brewsters celebrate International Women’s Day with new beer to support women’s education
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of March 10
SOUTHFORKER
Entertainment overflow! There’s plenty to pick from on the South Fork this weekend
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain and snow is expected overnight into Saturday and the low will be around 35.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
