Daily Update: Greenport election campaigns in final stretch, Bedell celebrating 10 year anniversary of being served at Obama inauguration
Here are the headlines for Friday, March 17, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport Village election campaigns head into the final stretch
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead school district’s finances boosted by COVID funding, audit shows
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Gimme Shelter: Memories of the old country
Shelter Island by the Numbers: March 16, 23
NORTHFORKER
Bedell Cellars is celebrating a historic feat with a dinner at the Bedell Cottage
This Old Place: The Big Duck is a symbol of Long Island’s duck farming past
North Fork Open Houses: 8 listings for the week of March 17
SOUTHFORKER
Concerts, and screenings, and seals—oh my! Here’s what to do this weekend on the South Fork
Southside Sips: Naked & Famous
WEATHER
It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will move in tonight with a chance for showers after 2 a.m. and the low will be around 39.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
