Daily Update: Greenport election campaigns in final stretch, Bedell celebrating 10 year anniversary of being served at Obama inauguration

By The Suffolk Times

The candidates for Greenport Village mayor, (from left) Kevin Stuessi, current mayor George Hubbard, Richard Vandenburgh at a March 14 debate. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Here are the headlines for Friday, March 17, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport Village election campaigns head into the final stretch

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead school district’s finances boosted by COVID funding, audit shows

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Gimme Shelter: Memories of the old country

Shelter Island by the Numbers: March 16, 23

NORTHFORKER

Bedell Cellars is celebrating a historic feat with a dinner at the Bedell Cottage

This Old Place: The Big Duck is a symbol of Long Island’s duck farming past

North Fork Open Houses: 8 listings for the week of March 17

SOUTHFORKER

Concerts, and screenings, and seals—oh my! Here’s what to do this weekend on the South Fork

Southside Sips: Naked & Famous

WEATHER

It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will move in tonight with a chance for showers after 2 a.m. and the low will be around 39.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

