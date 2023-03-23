Daily Update: Indoor golf simulator proposed in Mattituck, ‘Grease’ opens at Greenport High School Friday
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Indoor golf simulator proposed for former newspaper building in Mattituck
Greenport High School’s production of ‘Grease’ opens Friday
Real Estate Transfers: March 23, 2023
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
North Fork Chocolate Company opens downtown sweets boutique in Riverhead
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Residents speak out on perceived threat to preservation by wetlands permit change
Cozy Lane house to be demolished
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: What’s happening the weekend of March 23 on the North Fork
North Fork Women invite everyone to ‘Get Lit’ at this book launch and reading event
SOUTHFORKER
New York Wine of the Week: 2019 Saltbird Cellars “Migratus” Sauvignon Blanc, $27
WEATHER
Showers are in the forecast for today between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. with a high temperature near 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy this evening and the low will be around 41.
