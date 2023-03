Families lined the streets in Cutchogue for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

A sea of green filled Main Road in Cutchogue Saturday for the 17th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The community lined the streets to watch local fire departments, community organizations and bagpipers march in the parade, which went on as planned despite a windy, rainy morning.

Longtime senior center director Karen McLaughlin led the parade as grand marshal.

See more photos by Jeremy Garretson below.