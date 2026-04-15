Mattituck High School art program earns statewide honor

Mattituck High School art teacher Dina Rose stands with senior Katherine Nemschick. (Credit: courtesy Mattituck-Cutchogue School District )

Mattituck High School’s art program is earning statewide recognition, and its students are bringing home honors of their own.

The Mattituck-Cutchogue School District was named one of just 26 schools across New York to receive the New York State Art Teachers Association’s Vision Endorsement, officials announced Tuesday.

The honor recognizes excellence in visual arts education, highlighting programs that demonstrate a strong commitment to high-quality instruction, offer inclusive and innovative learning opportunities, and support student growth through a comprehensive curriculum that fosters creativity and critical thinking.

“This achievement reflects the dedication of our talented students, supportive community and passionate educators who continue to make the arts an essential part of our school culture,” Superintendent Shawn Petretti said.

The recognition comes as students also earned accolades at the Parrish Art Museum’s annual exhibition. Fifteen students were selected to have their work displayed, with two of the exhibit’s 16 senior awards going to Mattituck seniors Kate Nemschick and Amber Freeman.

Elliana Knoeller was also named one of 10 “Ones to Watch” among ninth- through 11th-grade students.

Students also found success in career and technical competitions. Mattituck senior Scott Edgett placed first in the carpentry assistant category at the SkillsUSA Regional Competition, while junior Abigail McGlone placed third in the animal careers category.

Scott Edgett Abigail McGlone

The competition brings together top students from across Long Island and is judged by industry professionals, testing technical skills against real-world standards.