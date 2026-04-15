Peconic Landing to host 20th John May Mile, 5K to benefit Greenport FD

Runners will line up once again for Peconic Landing’s annual John May Mile and 5K Race to benefit the Greenport Fire Department. (Credit: Courtesy Peconic Landing)

Peconic Landing in Greenport will host its 20th annual John May Mile and 5K Race benefiting the Greenport Fire Department on Saturday, May 9.

The fundraiser offers both a relaxed mile-long walk and a more challenging 3.1-mile run, inviting runners and walkers of all ages and abilities to take part. The event also features a barbecue lunch, raffles and other festivities.

“Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the John May Mile and 5K is incredibly meaningful for all of us at Peconic Landing,” said Robert Syron, president and CEO of the life plan community. “For two decades, this event has brought the community together in support of the Greenport Fire Department and the dedicated volunteers who show up every day to protect and serve the North Fork.

“Now more than ever, we must continue to rally behind them to ensure they have the resources they need to respond when it matters most.”

Registration and stretching begin at 7:30 a.m. at Brecknock Hall, with the race and walk starting at 9 a.m.

Since its start in 2005, the annual fundraiser has raised more than $400,570 to support Greenport’s first responders. Last year’s event brought in $28,570, helping to purchase and maintain rescue equipment for the department.

“The strength of the Greenport Fire Department is, as ever, its people — volunteers who show up, stay focused on the mission and stand unified in service,” said Greenport Fire Department Chief Albie de Kerillis. “Many grew up here, others chose to call this place home, but everyone works together with a shared purpose that feels like it’s been built over a lifetime.

“This donation directly supports these members by helping fund the training and equipment that keep us ready to respond when the community calls.”

An awards ceremony will follow the race at 10:30 a.m. on the back lawn of Brecknock Hall. During the ceremony, Peconic Landing will present the Older Americans Champion Award to Paul Romanelli of Cutchogue.

The annual award honors local individuals or organizations for years of service and continued dedication to older Americans, recognizing their contributions to improving the lives of older adults on Long Island’s East End.

Mr. Romanelli, president of Suffolk Security Systems since 1999, will be recognized for his decade of service on the Eastern Long Island Hospital Foundation board of directors.

In 2020, he helped the hospital coordinate with the community to raise more than $450,000 to cover the cost of protective gear during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has also served on the North Fork Chamber of Commerce and contributed to numerous local philanthropic efforts.

“Those who are fortunate to know Paul understand that he is always putting the community first,” Mr. Syron said. “His decade of service on the ELIH Foundation Board reflects a genuine commitment to ensuring access to quality healthcare for older adults and families across the North Fork.

“Through his dedication, Paul has helped strengthen vital resources that support not only older residents, but the greater community as a whole. We are proud to honor him as this year’s Older Americans Champion for his exceptional service and impact.”