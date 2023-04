Benita C. Pearsall

Benita C. Pearsall, 85, of Southold passed peacefully on April 11, 2023.

She was the beloved wife of the late Douglas; the loving mother of Lorraine (William) Walker and Barbara Pearsall; adored grandmother of Corinne and Brittany; and cherished sister of the late Giacomo Consenz.

The family will receive visitors Friday, April 14, from 2 to 6 p.m. with a service at 5 p.m. at Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place.

