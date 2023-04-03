Bernice Joyce Melly of Southold died April 2, 2023. She was 92.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, April 4, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations may be made to Guide Dog Foundation of Smithtown.